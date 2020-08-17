N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|6
|5
|6
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Sánchez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Estrada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Peraza lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kratz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wade 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|101
|001
|—
|3
|New York
|030
|110
|10x
|—
|6
E_Torres 2 (6). DP_Boston 0, New York 2. LOB_Boston 8, New York 4. 2B_Verdugo (3), Araúz (2), Hicks (6). 3B_Peraza (1). HR_Voit 2 (7), Estrada (1), Hicks (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez, L, 2-3
|3
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Osich
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brice
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Avilán
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|King, W, 1-1
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chapman
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_Pérez (Wade), King (Chavis).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:46.
