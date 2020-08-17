N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 28 6 5 6 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 2 2 2 Devers 3b 5 0 1 0 Voit 1b 4 2 2 3 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 2 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 1 2 1 Sánchez dh 2 0 0 0 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 2 0 0 0 Tauchman lf 1 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 4 0 1 1 Estrada 3b 4 1 1 1 Peraza lf 4 1 1 0 Kratz c 3 0 0 0 Araúz 2b 4 0 1 1 Wade 2b 2 1 0 0

Boston 000 101 001 — 3 New York 030 110 10x — 6

E_Torres 2 (6). DP_Boston 0, New York 2. LOB_Boston 8, New York 4. 2B_Verdugo (3), Araúz (2), Hicks (6). 3B_Peraza (1). HR_Voit 2 (7), Estrada (1), Hicks (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pérez, L, 2-3 3 2 3 3 3 1 Osich 2 2 2 2 1 2 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brice 1 1 1 1 1 0 Hembree 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York Montgomery 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 4 Avilán 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 King, W, 1-1 3 3 1 1 0 2 Chapman 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_Pérez (Wade), King (Chavis).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:46.

