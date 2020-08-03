Listen Live Sports

...

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

August 3, 2020 11:30 pm
 
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 3 9
McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .000
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .154
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364
Segura 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .167
Bruce dh 2 1 1 1 2 1 .250
Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Haseley cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .667
b-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .667
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 6 8 6 2 8
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400
Judge rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .290
Hicks cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .158
Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .320
Ford 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
a-Voit ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .308
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Gardner lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .063
Wade ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Philadelphia 001 000 110_3 8 0
New York 102 003 00x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Ford in the 8th. b-struck out for Haseley in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), Hicks (1). HR_Bruce (1), off Cole; LeMahieu (1), off Arrieta; Gardner (1), off Arrieta; Urshela (2), off Guerra. RBIs_Bruce (1), Haseley (1), Segura (0), LeMahieu (4), Gardner (2), Hicks (2), Urshela 3 (6). SB_Stanton (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins); New York 3 (Stanton, Judge, Urshela). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kingery, Gregorius, Ford. GIDP_Segura, Urshela, Stanton.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins; Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins); New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta, L, 0-1 5 7 3 3 0 4 78 5.40
Guerra 2-3 1 3 3 1 1 21 0.00
Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Álvarez 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 2-0 6 5 1 1 1 4 91 3.09
Kriske 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 24 0.00
Green, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Avilán 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.38
Britton, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-0. HBP_Guerra (Stanton). WP_Arrieta, Green.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:00.

