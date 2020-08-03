N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|Bruce dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.667
|b-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|2
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.158
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Voit ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.308
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.063
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|110_3
|8
|0
|New York
|102
|003
|00x_6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Ford in the 8th. b-struck out for Haseley in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), Hicks (1). HR_Bruce (1), off Cole; LeMahieu (1), off Arrieta; Gardner (1), off Arrieta; Urshela (2), off Guerra. RBIs_Bruce (1), Haseley (1), Segura (0), LeMahieu (4), Gardner (2), Hicks (2), Urshela 3 (6). SB_Stanton (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins); New York 3 (Stanton, Judge, Urshela). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; New York 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Kingery, Gregorius, Ford. GIDP_Segura, Urshela, Stanton.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins; Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins); New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 0-1
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|78
|5.40
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Hunter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 2-0
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|91
|3.09
|Kriske
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|0.00
|Green, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0.00
|Avilán
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.38
|Britton, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-0. HBP_Guerra (Stanton). WP_Arrieta, Green.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_3:00.
