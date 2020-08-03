N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 3 9 McCutchen lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .000 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .222 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .154 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364 Segura 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .167 Bruce dh 2 1 1 1 2 1 .250 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Haseley cf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .667 b-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .667

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 8 6 2 8 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .400 Judge rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .290 Hicks cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .158 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .320 Ford 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 a-Voit ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 3 0 2 .308 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Gardner lf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .063 Wade ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Philadelphia 001 000 110_3 8 0 New York 102 003 00x_6 8 0

a-struck out for Ford in the 8th. b-struck out for Haseley in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), Hicks (1). HR_Bruce (1), off Cole; LeMahieu (1), off Arrieta; Gardner (1), off Arrieta; Urshela (2), off Guerra. RBIs_Bruce (1), Haseley (1), Segura (0), LeMahieu (4), Gardner (2), Hicks (2), Urshela 3 (6). SB_Stanton (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins); New York 3 (Stanton, Judge, Urshela). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; New York 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kingery, Gregorius, Ford. GIDP_Segura, Urshela, Stanton.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Kingery, Hoskins; Hoskins, Gregorius, Hoskins); New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Ford).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 0-1 5 7 3 3 0 4 78 5.40 Guerra 2-3 1 3 3 1 1 21 0.00 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Hunter 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Álvarez 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 2-0 6 5 1 1 1 4 91 3.09 Kriske 1-3 1 1 1 2 0 24 0.00 Green, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00 Avilán 1 2 1 1 0 2 21 3.38 Britton, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Green 2-0. HBP_Guerra (Stanton). WP_Arrieta, Green.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.

T_3:00.

