N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|a-Voit ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gardner lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|b-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|110
|—
|3
|New York
|102
|003
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Philadelphia 2, New York 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 3. 2B_Judge (1), Hicks (1). HR_Bruce (1), LeMahieu (1), Gardner (1), Urshela (2). SB_Stanton (0).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta, L, 0-1
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Álvarez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole, W, 2-0
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Kriske
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Green, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Avilán
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Britton, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Guerra (Stanton). WP_Arrieta, Green.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Will Little.
T_3:00.
