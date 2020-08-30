Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

August 30, 2020 5:12 pm
 
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 6 14
Nimmo cf-lf 4 1 0 0 1 4 .236
Conforto rf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .322
Davis 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .274
Rosario ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Do.Smith lf-1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .318
Canó dh 4 2 2 2 1 1 .370
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 2 0 1 .226
Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Ramos c 3 1 2 1 1 1 .244
Giménez ss-3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .246
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 8 7 7 5 3
LeMahieu 3b-2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .405
Estrada 2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .208
Voit dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .316
Hicks cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .202
Tauchman rf 3 2 0 1 1 1 .286
G.Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .123
Ford 1b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .180
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Mercer ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Urshela ph-3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .244
Wade 2b-ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .176
New York (N) 000 223 00_7 10 1
New York (A) 100 100 51_8 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Mercer in the 5th.

E_Giménez (1). LOB_New York (N) 12, New York (A) 5. 2B_Do.Smith (12), Conforto (7), Voit (3), Ford (4). HR_Canó (5), off Kriske; Hicks (3), off Díaz. RBIs_Alonso 2 (18), Ramos (8), Canó 2 (16), Conforto 2 (16), Tauchman (8), Ford (11), Voit 2 (24), Hicks 2 (10), Urshela (19).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 6 (McNeil 2, Nimmo, Marisnick); New York (A) 2 (G.Sánchez, Gardner). RISP_New York (N) 4 for 15; New York (A) 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Canó, Tauchman. GIDP_G.Sánchez, LeMahieu.

DP_New York (N) 2 (McNeil, Giménez, Alonso; Giménez, McNeil, Do.Smith).

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello 5 4 2 2 2 2 86 6.00
Wilson 1 0 0 0 1 1 10 5.91
Hughes 2-3 1 4 0 1 0 18 2.70
Díaz, L, 1-1, BS, 2-6 1 2 2 1 1 0 21 2.77
New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
King 3 2-3 6 2 2 1 3 68 6.23
Kriske 1 1-3 2 5 5 3 4 41 20.25
Heller 2 2 0 0 1 4 45 1.93
Green, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 3 13 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Díaz 2-2, Kriske 3-0, Heller 3-3. IBB_off Green (Canó). HBP_Heller (Alonso), Hughes (Estrada). WP_Díaz, Kriske(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:22.

