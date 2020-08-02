Listen Live Sports

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

August 2, 2020 10:37 pm
 
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 10 6 1 11
Pillar lf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .387
Devers 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .211
Martinez rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222
Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Bogaerts ss 4 3 4 3 0 0 .333
Vázquez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .323
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158
a-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .500
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276
Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 9 9 9 6 8
LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .400
Judge rf 4 2 2 5 1 0 .290
Torres ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .320
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .158
Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .240
Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .091
Urshela 3b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .308
Andújar lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .125
Tauchman lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .333
Boston 203 010 100_7 10 1
New York 032 010 03x_9 9 1

a-struck out for Chavis in the 8th.

E_Peraza (4), Andújar (1). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (4), Pillar (4), Bogaerts (2), Sánchez (1), Urshela (2). HR_Bogaerts (2), off Paxton; Bogaerts (3), off King; Devers (1), off King; Judge (5), off Hall; Voit (3), off Hembree; Judge (6), off Barnes. RBIs_Bogaerts 3 (9), Devers 2 (2), Vázquez (9), Judge 5 (14), Sánchez (1), Urshela (6), Voit (6), LeMahieu (4). SB_Tauchman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Peraza, Bradley Jr.); New York 4 (Voit, Andújar, Torres). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; New York 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Andújar.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Peraza, Chavis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brice 1 0 0 0 2 3 29 6.35
Hall 2 4 5 5 2 2 49 15.43
Hembree 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 1.69
Walden 2 2 0 0 1 1 29 1.80
Barnes, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1 24 9.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paxton 3 7 5 3 0 4 62 13.50
King 3 2-3 2 2 2 0 4 60 7.71
Ottavino, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 25 0.00
Britton, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

WP_Walden, Paxton.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12.

