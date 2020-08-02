N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|1
|11
|
|Pillar lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.387
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.211
|Martinez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Verdugo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Vázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.323
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|a-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|6
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.400
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.290
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.320
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.158
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.091
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Andújar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Tauchman lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Boston
|203
|010
|100_7
|10
|1
|New York
|032
|010
|03x_9
|9
|1
a-struck out for Chavis in the 8th.
E_Peraza (4), Andújar (1). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (4), Pillar (4), Bogaerts (2), Sánchez (1), Urshela (2). HR_Bogaerts (2), off Paxton; Bogaerts (3), off King; Devers (1), off King; Judge (5), off Hall; Voit (3), off Hembree; Judge (6), off Barnes. RBIs_Bogaerts 3 (9), Devers 2 (2), Vázquez (9), Judge 5 (14), Sánchez (1), Urshela (6), Voit (6), LeMahieu (4). SB_Tauchman (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Peraza, Bradley Jr.); New York 4 (Voit, Andújar, Torres). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; New York 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Andújar.
DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Peraza, Chavis).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|6.35
|Hall
|2
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|49
|15.43
|Hembree
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|1.69
|Walden
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|1.80
|Barnes, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|24
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|3
|
|7
|5
|3
|0
|4
|62
|13.50
|King
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|60
|7.71
|Ottavino, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Britton, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
WP_Walden, Paxton.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:12.
