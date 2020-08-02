N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 6 1 11 Pillar lf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .387 Devers 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .211 Martinez rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .222 Verdugo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Bogaerts ss 4 3 4 3 0 0 .333 Vázquez dh 4 0 1 1 0 0 .323 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158 a-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .500 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 9 9 9 6 8 LeMahieu 2b-1b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .400 Judge rf 4 2 2 5 1 0 .290 Torres ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Stanton dh 2 1 0 0 2 0 .320 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .158 Voit 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .240 Wade 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Sánchez c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .091 Urshela 3b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .308 Andújar lf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .125 Tauchman lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .333

Boston 203 010 100_7 10 1 New York 032 010 03x_9 9 1

a-struck out for Chavis in the 8th.

E_Peraza (4), Andújar (1). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (4), Pillar (4), Bogaerts (2), Sánchez (1), Urshela (2). HR_Bogaerts (2), off Paxton; Bogaerts (3), off King; Devers (1), off King; Judge (5), off Hall; Voit (3), off Hembree; Judge (6), off Barnes. RBIs_Bogaerts 3 (9), Devers 2 (2), Vázquez (9), Judge 5 (14), Sánchez (1), Urshela (6), Voit (6), LeMahieu (4). SB_Tauchman (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Peraza, Bradley Jr.); New York 4 (Voit, Andújar, Torres). RISP_Boston 3 for 7; New York 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. GIDP_Andújar.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Peraza, Chavis).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brice 1 0 0 0 2 3 29 6.35 Hall 2 4 5 5 2 2 49 15.43 Hembree 2 1 1 1 0 1 27 1.69 Walden 2 2 0 0 1 1 29 1.80 Barnes, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 1 24 9.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 3 7 5 3 0 4 62 13.50 King 3 2-3 2 2 2 0 4 60 7.71 Ottavino, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 25 0.00 Britton, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

WP_Walden, Paxton.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12.

