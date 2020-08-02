N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|
|Pillar lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Martinez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|3
|4
|3
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tauchman lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|203
|010
|100
|—
|7
|New York
|032
|010
|03x
|—
|9
E_Peraza (4), Andújar (1). DP_Boston 1, New York 0. LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Martinez (4), Pillar (4), Bogaerts (2), Sánchez (1), Urshela (2). HR_Bogaerts 2 (3), Devers (1), Judge 2 (6), Voit (3). SB_Tauchman (3).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brice
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Hall
|2
|
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Hembree
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Walden
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paxton
|3
|
|7
|5
|3
|0
|4
|King
|3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Ottavino, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Britton, S, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Walden, Paxton.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:12.
