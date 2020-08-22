NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 (1) Results

Saturday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 311 laps, 60 points.

2. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 311, 50.

3. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 311, 41.

4. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 311, 42.

5. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 311, 33.

6. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 311, 46.

7. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 311, 37.

8. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 311, 37.

9. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 311, 42.

10. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 311, 29.

11. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 311, 26.

12. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 311, 25.

13. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 310, 24.

14. (20) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 310, 23.

15. (32) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 310, 31.

16. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 310, 23.

17. (17) Aric Almirola, Ford, 309, 21.

18. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 309, 19.

19. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 309, 18.

20. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 309, 17.

21. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 309, 16.

22. (18) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 309, 15.

23. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 309, 14.

24. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 309, 13.

25. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 309, 12.

26. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 308, 11.

27. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 308, 10.

28. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 308, 9.

29. (29) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 308, 8.

30. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 306, 7.

31. (34) JJ Yeley, Ford, 302, 0.

32. (37) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 299, 0.

33. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 298, 4.

34. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 298, 0.

35. (38) Joey Gase, Ford, 293, 0.

36. (30) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 286, 1.

37. (39) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 241, 0.

38. (40) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, handling, 166, 0.

39. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, handling, 83, 1.

40. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.358 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 30 minutes, 3 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.179 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Elliott 0-27; A.Dillon 28-30; M.Kenseth 31; A.Dillon 32-58; D.Hamlin 59-136; B.Keselowski 137-138; Ky.Busch 139-141; R.Stenhouse 142; M.DiBenedetto 143-159; W.Byron 160; D.Hamlin 161-188; M.Truex 189-253; B.Keselowski 254-260; A.Dillon 261-279; M.Truex 280-302; D.Hamlin 303-311

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 3 times for 115 laps; M.Truex, 2 times for 88 laps; A.Dillon, 3 times for 49 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 27 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 17 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 9 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Stenhouse, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Kenseth, 1 time for 1 lap; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Harvick, 6; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 3; C.Elliott, 2; J.Logano, 2; M.Truex, 1; R.Blaney, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 981; 2. D.Hamlin, 881; 3. B.Keselowski, 845; 4. C.Elliott, 808; 5. M.Truex, 803; 6. J.Logano, 791; 7. R.Blaney, 778; 8. A.Almirola, 703; 9. Ky.Busch, 693; 10. Ku.Busch, 674; 11. C.Bowyer, 664; 12. A.Bowman, 626; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 613; 14. J.Johnson, 589; 15. W.Byron, 586; 16. E.Jones, 567.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

