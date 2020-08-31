NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Aug. 30
1. Kevin Harvick, 2057.
2. Denny Hamlin, 2047.
3. Brad Keselowski, 2029.
4. Joey Logano, 2022.
5. Chase Elliott, 2020.
6. Martin Truex Jr, 2014.
7. Ryan Blaney, 2013.
8. Alex Bowman, 2009.
9. William Byron, 2007.
10. Austin Dillon, 2005.
11. Cole Custer, 2005.
12. Aric Almirola, 2005.
13. Clint Bowyer, 2004.
14. Kyle Busch, 2003.
15. Kurt Busch, 2001.
16. Matt DiBenedetto, 2000.
17. Jimmie Johnson, 660.
18. Erik Jones, 593.
19. Tyler Reddick, 579.
20. Christopher Bell, 486.
21. Chris Buescher, 477.
22. Bubba Wallace, 470.
23. Michael McDowell, 452.
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 434.
25. John H. Nemechek, 399.
26. Ryan Newman, 388.
27. Ty Dillon, 384.
28. Matt Kenseth, 372.
29. Corey Lajoie, 325.
30. Ryan Preece, 293.
31. Daniel Suarez, 275.
32. Brennan Poole, 193.
33. Quin Houff, 146.
34. Kyle Larson, 121.
35. Brendan Gaughan, 76.
36. Reed Sorenson, 60.
37. David Ragan, 33.
38. James Davison, 27.
39. Stanton Barrett, 1.
