NASCAR Cup Series Winners

August 31, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Through Aug. 30

1. Kevin Harvick, 7.

2. Denny Hamlin, 6.

3. Brad Keselowski, 3.

4. Chase Elliott, 2.

4. Joey Logano, 2.

6. Ryan Blaney, 1.

6. Alex Bowman, 1.

6. William Byron, 1.

6. Cole Custer, 1.

6. Austin Dillon, 1.

6. Martin Truex Jr, 1.

