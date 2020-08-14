NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace adds another sponsorship deal

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is adding to his NASCAR portfolio.

NASCAR’s only Black full-time driver announced a multiyear partnership with technology company DoorDash on Friday. It will sponsor Wallace’s No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty Motorsports beginning Sunday on the road course at Daytona International Speedway. The deal also includes six more races this year: Dover, Richmond, Las Vegas, Texas, Martinsville and Phoenix.

“One of the things I’ve been praying for for a really long time,” Wallace told the “Today” show.

Columbia Sportswear Co. signed Wallace as a brand ambassador earlier this week. The company will be on Wallace’s car at Dover later this month and one to two other races not yet announced.

Wallace, in his third full season at NASCAR’s top Cup Series level, has gained national attention over the last several months as an activist. He successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events and has led a conversation among his peers about racial equality.

He also signed a personal sponsorship agreement with Beats by Dre in July, a deal announced ahead of schedule when the company responded to President Donald Trump targeting Wallace in a tweet.

One week later, Cash App signed on to sponsor Wallace for five races.

“I’m just a walking ambassador right now and I love it,” Wallace said. “I’m very thankful for all these companies and organization to want to be part of this journey.”

