NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck KDI Office Technology 200 Results

Friday

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 57 points.

2. (4) Matt Crafton, Ford, 200, 45.

3. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

4. (17) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 200, 38.

5. (10) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 200, 37.

6. (15) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 200, 34.

7. (6) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 200, 40.

8. (3) Austin Hill, Toyota, 200, 39.

9. (11) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 28.

10. (16) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 200, 36.

11. (9) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200, 38.

12. (20) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 199, 25.

13. (8) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 199, 27.

14. (21) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, 199, 23.

15. (26) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 199, 22.

16. (22) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 199, 21.

17. (12) Tanner Gray, Ford, 198, 20.

18. (28) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 198, 19.

19. (5) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 198, 20.

20. (23) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 198, 17.

21. (30) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 197, 16.

22. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 196, 27.

23. (14) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 196, 14.

24. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 196, 13.

25. (35) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 195, 12.

26. (31) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 194, 11.

27. (18) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 193, 10.

28. (19) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 193, 9.

29. (29) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 189, 8.

30. (34) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 188, 7.

31. (24) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 180, 6.

32. (33) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, suspension, 133, 5.

33. (32) Bryant Barnhill, Toyota, ignition, 109, 5.

34. (13) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, engine, 94, 5.

35. (27) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, brakes, 56, 5.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 110.746 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.989 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 27 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Moffitt 0-25; M.Crafton 26; A.Hill 27-47; C.Smith 48-78; D.Kraus 79-87; Z.Smith 88-96; C.Eckes 97-128; B.Moffitt 129-153; Z.Smith 154-161; C.Eckes 162-163; T.Gilliland 164-165; T.Gray 166; S.Creed 167; Z.Smith 168-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Z.Smith, 3 times for 50 laps; B.Moffitt, 2 times for 50 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 34 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 31 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 21 laps; D.Kraus, 1 time for 9 laps; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 2 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gray, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Creed, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: Z.Smith, 2; S.Creed, 2; G.Enfinger, 2; A.Hill, 1; M.Crafton, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 515; 2. Z.Smith, 474; 3. B.Moffitt, 468; 4. C.Eckes, 450; 5. B.Rhodes, 450; 6. S.Creed, 426; 7. M.Crafton, 420; 8. G.Enfinger, 393; 9. T.Ankrum, 383; 10. T.Gilliland, 378; 11. D.Kraus, 374; 12. T.Gray, 315; 13. J.Sauter, 307; 14. R.Lessard, 305; 15. S.Friesen, 281; 16. T.Majeski, 245.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

