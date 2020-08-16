NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Sunoco 159 Results

Sunday

At Daytona Road Course

Daytona Beach, FL

Lap length: 3.81 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (14) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 46 laps, 59 points.

2. (3) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 46, 47.

3. (10) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 46, 38.

Advertisement

4. (12) Matt Crafton, Ford, 46, 33.

5. (4) Austin Hill, Toyota, 46, 48.

6. (5) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 46, 43.

7. (17) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 46, 30.

8. (16) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 46, 29.

9. (30) Scott Lagasse Jr, Toyota, 46, 28.

10. (22) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 46, 27.

11. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 46, 28.

12. (2) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 46, 33.

13. (1) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 46, 31.

14. (8) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 46, 28.

15. (7) Tanner Gray, Ford, 46, 25.

16. (19) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 46, 21.

17. (24) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 46, 20.

18. (34) Bryan Collyer, Toyota, 46, 19.

19. (15) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 46, 18.

20. (29) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, 46, 17.

21. (11) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 46, 16.

22. (21) Alex Tagliani, Toyota, 46, 18.

23. (37) Mike Skeen, Ford, 46, 14.

24. (38) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 46, 13.

25. (26) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 46, 18.

26. (20) Cory Roper, Ford, 45, 11.

27. (32) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 42, 10.

28. (27) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, accident, 41, 9.

29. (18) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 41, 8.

30. (9) Derek Kraus, Toyota, electrical, 40, 8.

31. (28) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 38, 6.

32. (13) Ty Majeski, Chevrolet, overheating, 36, 6.

33. (6) Todd Gilliland, Ford, electrical, 36, 11.

34. (31) Spencer Davis, Toyota, brakes, 35, 10.

35. (25) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, garage, 31, 5.

36. (35) Mark Smith, Chevrolet, brakes, 31, 5.

37. (33) Bobby Kennedy, Toyota, ignition, 15, 5.

38. (36) Roger Reuse, Chevrolet, clutch, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 81.435 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 2 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.743 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 7 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Z.Smith 0; B.Moffitt 1-12; C.Eckes 13-15; M.Crafton 16-18; S.Creed 19-25; A.Hill 26; R.Lessard 27-29; M.Crafton 30-31; B.Moffitt 32; M.Crafton 33-34; S.Creed 35-46

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): S.Creed, 2 times for 19 laps; B.Moffitt, 2 times for 13 laps; M.Crafton, 3 times for 7 laps; R.Lessard, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: S.Creed, 2; G.Enfinger, 2; A.Hill, 1; Z.Smith, 1; M.Crafton, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 476; 2. B.Moffitt, 422; 3. Z.Smith, 417; 4. B.Rhodes, 413; 5. C.Eckes, 412; 6. S.Creed, 399; 7. M.Crafton, 375; 8. G.Enfinger, 366; 9. T.Ankrum, 343; 10. T.Gilliland, 340; 11. D.Kraus, 338; 12. T.Gray, 295; 13. R.Lessard, 285; 14. J.Sauter, 273; 15. S.Friesen, 253; 16. T.Majeski, 222.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.