NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Aug. 30
1. Austin Cindric, 968 (5).
2. Chase Briscoe, 910 (6).
3. Ross Chastain, 860 (0).
4. Noah Gragson, 842 (2).
5. Justin Haley, 757 (2).
6. Harrison Burton, 752 (2).
7. Justin Allgaier, 750 (1).
8. Michael Annett, 663 (0).
9. Brandon Jones, 652 (2).
10. Riley Herbst, 572 (0).
11. Ryan Sieg, 526 (0).
12. Brandon Brown, 472 (0).
13. Jeremy Clements, 440 (0).
14. Myatt Snider, 414 (0).
15. Josh Williams, 386 (0).
16. Jesse Little, 384 (0).
17. Daniel Hemric, 382 (0).
18. Alex Labbe, 378 (0).
19. Anthony Alfredo, 366 (0).
20. Tommy Joe Martins, 299 (0).
21. AJ Allmendinger, 294 (1).
22. BJ McLeod, 293 (0).
23. Joe Graf Jr, 286 (0).
24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 260 (0).
25. Vinnie Miller, 249 (0).
26. Chad Finchum, 246 (0).
27. Matt Mills, 194 (0).
28. Colby Howard, 172 (0).
29. Kyle Weatherman, 155 (0).
30. Kody Vanderwal, 148 (0).
31. Jeb Burton, 147 (0).
32. David Starr, 123 (0).
33. Stephen Leicht, 102 (0).
34. Josh Bilicki, 97 (0).
35. Ray Black Jr, 92 (0).
36. Mason Massey, 92 (0).
37. Andy Lally, 83 (0).
38. Jade Buford, 75 (0).
39. Stefan Parsons, 75 (0).
40. Preston Pardus, 67 (0).
41. Robby Lyons, 66 (0).
42. Kaz Grala, 63 (0).
43. Colin Garrett, 63 (0).
44. Mike Harmon, 53 (0).
45. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 53 (0).
46. Garrett Smithley, 46 (0).
47. Caesar Bacarella, 44 (0).
48. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 43 (0).
49. Dillon Bassett, 43 (0).
50. Carson Ware, 41 (0).
51. Jeff Green, 39 (0).
52. Mike Wallace, 38 (0).
53. Ryan Vargas, 36 (0).
54. Brandon Gdovic, 34 (0).
55. Dexter Bean, 32 (0).
56. Joey Gase, 27 (0).
57. Scott Heckert, 23 (0).
58. Rc Enerson, 18 (0).
59. Earl Bamber, 14 (0).
60. Cj McLaughlin, 10 (0).
61. Patrick Emerling, 8 (0).
62. Bobby Reuse, 7 (0).
63. Ja Junior Avila, 6 (0).
64. Landon Cassill, 5 (0).
65. Chris Cockrum, 3 (0).
66. John Jackson, 3 (0).
67. Harold Crooms, 2 (0).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.