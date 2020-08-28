Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR-Xfinity Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola Results

August 28, 2020 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 58 points.

2. (28) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

3. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100, 43.

Advertisement

4. (10) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 100, 43.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

5. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 100, 36.

6. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 49.

7. (8) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 100, 36.

8. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 100, 39.

9. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 100, 28.

10. (21) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 100, 27.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

11. (30) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 100, 26.

12. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 100, 25.

13. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100, 26.

14. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 100, 23.

15. (34) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 99, 32.

16. (29) Matt Mills, Toyota, 99, 21.

17. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 99, 20.

18. (36) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 99, 0.

19. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 99, 18.

20. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 98, 17.

21. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 98, 16.

22. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 97, 0.

23. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 96, 15.

24. (7) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 92, 14.

25. (25) Chad Finchum, Toyota, engine, 88, 12.

26. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, garage, 48, 18.

27. (12) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.

28. (33) Joey Gase, Toyota, garage, 46, 9.

29. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 46, 11.

30. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 7.

31. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 40, 10.

32. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 5.

33. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 4.

34. (27) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 3.

35. (37) John Jackson, Toyota, handling, 14, 2.

36. (32) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 12, 1.

37. (22) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 7, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired