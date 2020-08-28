NASCAR-Xfinity Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola Results

Friday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 58 points.

2. (28) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

3. (1) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100, 43.

4. (10) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 100, 43.

5. (11) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 100, 36.

6. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100, 49.

7. (8) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 100, 36.

8. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 100, 39.

9. (20) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 100, 28.

10. (21) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 100, 27.

11. (30) Vinnie Miller, Toyota, 100, 26.

12. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 100, 25.

13. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100, 26.

14. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 100, 23.

15. (34) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 99, 32.

16. (29) Matt Mills, Toyota, 99, 21.

17. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 99, 20.

18. (36) Timothy Viens, Chevrolet, 99, 0.

19. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 99, 18.

20. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 98, 17.

21. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 98, 16.

22. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 97, 0.

23. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 96, 15.

24. (7) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 92, 14.

25. (25) Chad Finchum, Toyota, engine, 88, 12.

26. (15) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, garage, 48, 18.

27. (12) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.

28. (33) Joey Gase, Toyota, garage, 46, 9.

29. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 46, 11.

30. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 7.

31. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 40, 10.

32. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 5.

33. (24) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 4.

34. (27) Kody Vanderwal, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 3.

35. (37) John Jackson, Toyota, handling, 14, 2.

36. (32) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 12, 1.

37. (22) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 7, 1.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

