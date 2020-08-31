Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Winners

August 31, 2020 2:00 pm
 
Through Aug. 30

1. Chase Briscoe, 6.

2. Austin Cindric, 5.

3. Harrison Burton, 2.

3. Noah Gragson, 2.

3. Justin Haley, 2.

3. Brandon Jones, 2.

7. Justin Allgaier, 1.

7. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

7. Kyle Busch, 1.

