Nashville 0, FC Dallas 0

August 17, 2020 2:12 am
 
Nashville 0 0 0
FC Dallas 0 0 0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck.

Yellow Cards_Jara, FC Dallas, 40th; McCarty, Nashville, 70th.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Diego Blas, Nima Saghafi. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

___

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Alistair Johnston (Taylor Washington, 66th), Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal (Derrick Jones, 66th), Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar (David Accam, 74th); Dominique Badji (Abu Danladi, 73rd).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios (Harold Mosquera, 83rd), Paxton Pomykal (Fafa Picault, 56th), Thiago Santos; Franco Jara (Ricardo Pepi, 73rd), Zdenek Ondrasek (Jesus Ferreira, 56th).

