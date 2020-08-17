Listen Live Sports

Nashville SC, FC Dallas play to 0-0 draw

August 17, 2020 2:50 am
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw Sunday night in a game that started more than 3 1/2 hours late because of lightning.

Scheduled for 7:30 p.m., the game stated at 11:07 p.m.

Dallas goalie Jimmy Maurer had seven saves, and Nashville’s Joe Willis had one.

The game was the second straight at Toyota Stadium between the teams in their return from the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday night, Nashville won 1-0 for the expansion team’s first victory, a game marred by booing of kneeling players during the national anthem. FC Dallas player Reggie Cannon expressed disgust at the fans who booed, then faced a backlash on social media that included threats.

On Sunday night, FC planned to have the players remain in the locker rooms for the national anthem, then take part in a moment of silence to promote racial equality. However, because of the delay and time of day, the anthem was called off along with public address announcements and music.

Because of positive COVID-19 tests, Dallas and Nashville did not play in the MLS is Back tournament at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.

