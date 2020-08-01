Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 1, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 6 3 .667 _
Miami 2 1 .667 1
Washington 3 4 .429 2
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2
New York 3 6 .333 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 2 .750 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2
St. Louis 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 2 5 .286
Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 5 2 .714 _
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 _
San Diego 6 3 .667 _
San Francisco 4 4 .500
Arizona 3 6 .333 3

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10

Advertisement

San Diego 8, Colorado 7

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

San Diego (Davies 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks