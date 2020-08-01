All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|New York
|3
|6
|.333
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|4
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Arizona
|3
|6
|.333
|3
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Mets 10
San Diego 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (Davies 1-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Allard 0-0) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-0), ppd., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
