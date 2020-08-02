All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Miami
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|New York
|3
|7
|.300
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|7
|.222
|5
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Arizona
|3
|7
|.300
|4
___
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings
Colorado 9, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (González 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
