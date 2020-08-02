Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 2, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 3 .700 _
Miami 2 1 .667
Washington 3 4 .429
Philadelphia 1 2 .333
New York 3 7 .300 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 7 2 .778 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500
Cincinnati 4 5 .444 3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 3
Pittsburgh 2 7 .222 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 6 2 .750 _
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _
San Diego 6 4 .600 1
San Francisco 5 5 .500 2
Arizona 3 7 .300 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

Colorado 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (González 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

The Associated Press

