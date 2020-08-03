Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 3, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 4 .636 _
Miami 2 1 .667 1
Washington 3 4 .429 2
Philadelphia 1 3 .250
New York 4 7 .364 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 8 2 .800 _
Cincinnati 5 5 .500 3
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 3
St. Louis 2 3 .400
Pittsburgh 2 8 .200 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 7 2 .778 _
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 ½
San Diego 6 4 .600
San Francisco 5 6 .455 3
Arizona 3 7 .300

___

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Advertisement

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

Colorado 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado