National League Glance

August 4, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 8 4 .667 _
Miami 3 1 .750 1
Washington 4 4 .500 2
Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3
New York 4 8 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 9 2 .818 _
Cincinnati 5 6 .455 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Milwaukee 3 5 .375
Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 8 2 .800 _
Los Angeles 7 4 .636
San Diego 7 4 .636
San Francisco 5 7 .417 4
Arizona 3 7 .300 5

___

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Miami 4, Baltimore 0

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.

Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

