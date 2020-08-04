All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Miami
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Washington
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Philadelphia
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|New York
|4
|8
|.333
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|9
|2
|.818
|_
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|Milwaukee
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|2
|9
|.182
|7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|8
|2
|.800
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|San Diego
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Arizona
|3
|7
|.300
|5
___
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 4
Colorado 7, San Francisco 6
Chicago White Sox 6, Milwaukee 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
