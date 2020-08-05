All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|2
|.833
|_
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4½
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Pittsburgh
|2
|10
|.167
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|8
|3
|.727
|_
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|San Francisco
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Arizona
|3
|8
|.273
|5
___
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2
Miami 4, Baltimore 0
Atlanta 10, Toronto 1
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Houston 8, Arizona 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (González 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.