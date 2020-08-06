Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 6, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 6 1 .857 _
Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½
Washington 4 5 .444 3
Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3
New York 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 _
Milwaukee 5 5 .500
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5
Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 9 3 .750 _
Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½
San Diego 7 6 .538
San Francisco 6 8 .429 4
Arizona 5 8 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1

Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

San Francisco 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6

Arizona 14, Houston 7

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Billings Vet Center welcomes Vietnam Veterans home with Quilts of Valor