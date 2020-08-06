All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|6
|1
|.857
|_
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Milwaukee
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Pittsburgh
|3
|10
|.231
|7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|San Francisco
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, N.Y. Yankees 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 1, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 6, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 6
Arizona 14, Houston 7
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 6, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 0-1) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 0-2) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
