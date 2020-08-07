All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|1
|.875
|_
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|3½
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|New York
|5
|9
|.357
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|Cincinnati
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|San Diego
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|San Francisco
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 6, San Francisco 4
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings
Colorado 8, Seattle 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
