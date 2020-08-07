Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 7, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 7 1 .875 _
Atlanta 9 5 .643 1
Philadelphia 3 4 .429
Washington 4 6 .400 4
New York 5 9 .357 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 _
Milwaukee 5 6 .455 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 6 8 .429
Pittsburgh 3 11 .214

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 10 3 .769 _
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½
San Diego 8 6 .571
San Francisco 6 9 .400 5
Arizona 5 9 .357

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

Advertisement

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

WWII veteran finishes 100-mile walk, raises 100k for Salvation Army