East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 7 1 .875 _ Atlanta 9 5 .643 1 Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3½ Washington 4 6 .400 4 New York 5 9 .357 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 3 .769 _ Milwaukee 5 6 .455 4 St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 Cincinnati 6 8 .429 4½ Pittsburgh 3 11 .214 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 10 3 .769 _ Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½ San Diego 8 6 .571 2½ San Francisco 6 9 .400 5 Arizona 5 9 .357 5½

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Paddack 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

