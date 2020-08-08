Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 8, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 7 2 .778 _
Atlanta 9 6 .600 1
Philadelphia 4 4 .500
New York 6 9 .400 4
Washington 4 7 .364 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 _
Cincinnati 7 8 .467 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Milwaukee 5 7 .417
Pittsburgh 3 12 .200 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 10 3 .769 _
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½
San Diego 8 6 .571
San Francisco 6 9 .400 5
Arizona 5 9 .357

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 17, Pittsburgh 13, 11 innings

Colorado 8, Seattle 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 3-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

