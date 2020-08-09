All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|.647
|_
|Miami
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|New York
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Washington
|4
|7
|.364
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Milwaukee
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|San Diego
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4
Colorado 5, Seattle 0
Arizona 3, San Diego 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2
Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 9, Arizona 5
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, sus.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Ray 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
