...

National League Glance

August 9, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 11 6 .647 _
Miami 7 3 .700 ½
New York 7 9 .438
Philadelphia 4 6 .400
Washington 4 7 .364 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 _
Milwaukee 6 7 .462 4
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 7 9 .438
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 11 4 .733 _
Los Angeles 11 5 .688 ½
San Diego 9 7 .563
San Francisco 7 10 .412 5
Arizona 6 10 .375

___

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4

Colorado 5, Seattle 0

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 9, Arizona 5

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, sus.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Ray 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

