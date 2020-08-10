All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Atlanta
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|New York
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|Cincinnati
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Milwaukee
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|San Francisco
|7
|11
|.389
|5
___
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2
Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 9, Arizona 5
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, sus.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8
Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Arizona 12, Colorado 8
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Clippard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
