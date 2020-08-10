Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 10, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 7 3 .700 _
Atlanta 11 7 .611 _
Philadelphia 5 6 .455
Washington 5 7 .417 3
New York 7 10 .412

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 10 3 .769 _
St. Louis 2 3 .400 4
Cincinnati 7 9 .438
Milwaukee 6 8 .429
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 11 5 .688 _
Los Angeles 11 6 .647 ½
San Diego 10 7 .588
Arizona 7 10 .412
San Francisco 7 11 .389 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 9, Arizona 5

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, sus.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8

Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Houston 6, San Francisco 4

Arizona 12, Colorado 8

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 1-1), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Clippard 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

