National League Glance

August 11, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 7 4 .636 _
Atlanta 11 8 .579 _
Washington 6 7 .462 2
Philadelphia 5 7 .417
New York 7 11 .389

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 11 3 .786 _
Cincinnati 8 9 .471
Milwaukee 7 8 .467
St. Louis 2 3 .400
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 11 5 .688 _
Los Angeles 11 6 .647 ½
San Diego 10 7 .588
Arizona 7 10 .412
San Francisco 7 11 .389 5

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8

Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2

Houston 6, San Francisco 4

Arizona 12, Colorado 8

San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.

Arizona (Weaver 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

