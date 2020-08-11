All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|7
|4
|.636
|_
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Washington
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|New York
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|3
|.786
|_
|Cincinnati
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Milwaukee
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|13
|.188
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|Los Angeles
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Arizona
|7
|10
|.412
|4½
|San Francisco
|7
|11
|.389
|5
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 13, Atlanta 8
Washington 16, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 2
Houston 6, San Francisco 4
Arizona 12, Colorado 8
San Diego 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd.
Arizona (Weaver 0-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 0-0) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
