National League Glance

August 12, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 8 4 .667 _
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1
Washington 6 8 .429 3
New York 8 11 .421
Philadelphia 5 8 .385

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 12 3 .800 _
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5
Cincinnati 8 10 .444
Milwaukee 7 9 .438
Pittsburgh 3 13 .188

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667 _
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½
San Diego 11 8 .579
Arizona 8 11 .421
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 4

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 7, Houston 6, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Washington (Voth 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Williams 0-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

