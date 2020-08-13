Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 13, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 8 4 .667 _
Atlanta 11 9 .550 1
New York 9 11 .450 3
Washington 6 9 .400
Philadelphia 5 9 .357 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 3 .813 _
St. Louis 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 8 11 .421
Milwaukee 7 10 .412
Pittsburgh 4 13 .235

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 12 6 .667 _
Los Angeles 12 7 .632 ½
San Diego 11 8 .579
Arizona 8 11 .421
San Francisco 8 12 .400 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

