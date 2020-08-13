All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|11
|9
|.550
|1
|New York
|9
|11
|.450
|3
|Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|3½
|Philadelphia
|5
|9
|.357
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|3
|.813
|_
|St. Louis
|2
|3
|.400
|5½
|Cincinnati
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Milwaukee
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|4
|13
|.235
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|San Diego
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|San Francisco
|8
|12
|.400
|5
___
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 13, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 6
Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4
Houston 5, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 14, Toronto 11, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2
Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game
St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Milone 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-2) at Miami (López 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 2-0) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5:30 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
