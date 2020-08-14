Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 14, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 9 4 .692 _
Atlanta 11 10 .524 2
New York 9 12 .429 4
Washington 7 10 .412 4
Philadelphia 6 9 .400 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 4 .765 _
St. Louis 2 3 .400 5
Cincinnati 9 11 .450
Milwaukee 8 10 .444
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _
Colorado 12 7 .632 1
San Diego 11 10 .524 3
Arizona 9 11 .450
San Francisco 8 14 .364

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

St. Louis at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 8, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 3:20 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-0) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-0) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-2), 7:35 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 2-0) at Arizona (Young 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

