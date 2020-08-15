All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Philadelphia
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|New York
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Washington
|7
|11
|.389
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|_
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|3½
|Milwaukee
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|7
|.682
|_
|Colorado
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|San Diego
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|Arizona
|10
|11
|.476
|4½
|San Francisco
|8
|14
|.364
|7
___
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1
Miami 8, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Texas 3, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.