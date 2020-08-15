Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 15, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 9 5 .643 _
Atlanta 12 10 .545 1
Philadelphia 7 9 .438 3
New York 9 13 .409 4
Washington 7 11 .389 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722 _
St. Louis 4 3 .571
Milwaukee 9 10 .474
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 7 .682 _
Colorado 12 8 .600 2
San Diego 11 11 .500 4
Arizona 10 11 .476
San Francisco 8 14 .364 7

___

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 6, Washington 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 8, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Washington 15, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Texas 3, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

Oakland 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 1-1) at Baltimore (Means 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), ppd.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

