National League Glance

August 16, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Miami 9 6 .600 _
Atlanta 13 10 .565 _
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 2
Washington 8 11 .421 3
New York 9 14 .391 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 6 .684 _
Milwaukee 10 10 .500
St. Louis 4 4 .500
Cincinnati 9 11 .450
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _
Colorado 13 8 .619 2
Arizona 11 11 .500
San Diego 11 12 .478 5
San Francisco 8 15 .348 8

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

Oakland 7, San Francisco 6

Texas 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-1), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at Miami (Yamamoto 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-3) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

