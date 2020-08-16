All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|9
|6
|.600
|_
|Atlanta
|13
|10
|.565
|_
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Washington
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|New York
|9
|14
|.391
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Milwaukee
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|Colorado
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|San Francisco
|8
|15
|.348
|8
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Chicago White Sox 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 2, Miami 1
Baltimore 7, Washington 3
Oakland 7, San Francisco 6
Texas 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 10, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Oakland 15, San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-1), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0) at Miami (Yamamoto 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-3) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Davies 2-2) at Texas (Lyles 1-1), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-0) at Houston (Bielak 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
