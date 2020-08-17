All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|Miami
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Philadelphia
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|New York
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|Washington
|8
|12
|.400
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|Colorado
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Arizona
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|San Francisco
|8
|15
|.348
|8
___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 4, Miami 0
Washington 6, Baltimore 5
Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Colorado 10, Texas 6
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
Oakland 15, San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4
Houston 2, Colorado 1
San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 0-2) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-1), 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:50 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.