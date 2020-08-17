Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 17, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 10 .583 _
Miami 9 7 .563 1
Philadelphia 8 9 .471
New York 10 14 .417 4
Washington 8 12 .400 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 14 7 .667 _
Milwaukee 10 10 .500
St. Louis 5 5 .500
Cincinnati 9 11 .450
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _
Colorado 13 9 .591
Arizona 11 11 .500
San Diego 11 12 .478 5
San Francisco 8 15 .348 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

Washington 6, Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 7, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 10, Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 3

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

Oakland 15, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-0) at Houston (Greinke 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-2) at Texas (Minor 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-1) at Arizona (Weaver 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-1) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 0-2) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

