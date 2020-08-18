All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 11 .560 _ Miami 9 8 .529 1 Philadelphia 9 9 .500 1½ New York 11 14 .440 3 Washington 9 12 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 15 7 .682 _ Milwaukee 10 11 .476 4½ St. Louis 5 6 .455 4½ Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5 Pittsburgh 4 15 .211 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _ Colorado 13 10 .565 4 Arizona 13 11 .542 4½ San Diego 13 12 .520 5 San Francisco 9 16 .360 9

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

