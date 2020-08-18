Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 18, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _
Miami 9 8 .529 1
Philadelphia 9 9 .500
New York 11 14 .440 3
Washington 9 12 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 15 7 .682 _
Milwaukee 10 11 .476
St. Louis 5 6 .455
Cincinnati 9 11 .450 5
Pittsburgh 4 15 .211

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _
Colorado 13 10 .565 4
Arizona 13 11 .542
San Diego 13 12 .520 5
San Francisco 9 16 .360 9

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Advertisement

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

        Insight by CyberArk and Merlin: Federal technology experts examine strategies for managed remote access in this exclusive executive briefing.

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 4

Houston 2, Colorado 1

San Diego 14, Texas 4

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 7, San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 9

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-2) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 5:50 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Civale 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (López 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 0-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 2-0) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Colorado (Castellani 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 3-0) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at Seattle (Walker 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired