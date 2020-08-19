Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 19, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _
Miami 9 9 .500
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 2
New York 12 14 .462
Washington 9 12 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 8 .667 _
Milwaukee 11 11 .500 4
St. Louis 6 7 .462
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 5
Pittsburgh 4 16 .200 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 8 .692 _
Colorado 13 11 .542 4
San Diego 14 12 .538 4
Arizona 13 12 .520
San Francisco 10 16 .385 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 6, Texas 4

Arizona 10, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

Washington 8, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 13, Boston 6

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

