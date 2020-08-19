All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|8
|.667
|Milwaukee
|11
|11
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Cincinnati
|10
|12
|.455
|5
|Pittsburgh
|4
|16
|.200
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|8
|.692
|Colorado
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|San Diego
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|4½
|San Francisco
|10
|16
|.385
|8
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 6, Texas 4
Arizona 10, Oakland 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3
Washington 8, Atlanta 5
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 13, Boston 6
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Colorado (Márquez 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Toronto (Thornton 0-0), 4:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2) at Miami (Castano 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
