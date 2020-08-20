All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|11
|.560
|_
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|1½
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|2½
|Philadelphia
|9
|12
|.429
|3
|Washington
|9
|12
|.429
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|St. Louis
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|Milwaukee
|11
|12
|.478
|4½
|Cincinnati
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|4
|17
|.190
|10½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|San Diego
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Colorado
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|Arizona
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|San Francisco
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3
Houston 13, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Arizona 1
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 10, Colorado 8
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Arizona 1
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
