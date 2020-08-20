Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 20, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 14 11 .560 _
Miami 9 9 .500
New York 12 14 .462
Philadelphia 9 12 .429 3
Washington 9 12 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 8 .667 _
St. Louis 7 7 .500 4
Milwaukee 11 12 .478
Cincinnati 10 13 .435
Pittsburgh 4 17 .190 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 _
San Diego 15 12 .556 4
Colorado 13 12 .520 5
Arizona 13 13 .500
San Francisco 10 16 .385

___

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 9, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 6, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Milwaukee 9, Minnesota 3

Houston 13, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Texas 3, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Arizona 1

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

