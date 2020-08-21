Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 21, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 15 11 .577 _
Miami 10 9 .526
New York 12 14 .462 3
Philadelphia 9 13 .409 4
Washington 9 13 .409 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 9 .640 _
St. Louis 7 8 .467 4
Cincinnati 11 13 .458
Milwaukee 11 13 .458
Pittsburgh 5 17 .227

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 8 .714 _
San Diego 17 12 .586
Colorado 13 13 .500 6
Arizona 13 14 .481
San Francisco 12 16 .429 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5

N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Miami 3, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 2

San Diego 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0) at Atlanta (Erlin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-2) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-1), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

