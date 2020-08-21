All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|15
|11
|.577
|_
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|Philadelphia
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Washington
|9
|13
|.409
|4
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|St. Louis
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Milwaukee
|11
|13
|.458
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|5
|17
|.227
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|8
|.714
|_
|San Diego
|17
|12
|.586
|3½
|Colorado
|13
|13
|.500
|6
|Arizona
|13
|14
|.481
|6½
|San Francisco
|12
|16
|.429
|8
___
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 10, Colorado 8
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 8, Texas 7, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 10, L.A. Angels 5
N.Y. Mets at Miami, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 2
Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
San Diego 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0) at Atlanta (Erlin 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-2) at St. Louis (Kim 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 3-0) at San Diego (Davies 3-2), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-1), 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.