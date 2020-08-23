All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Miami
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|New York
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|4
|Philadelphia
|9
|14
|.391
|5
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|St. Louis
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Cincinnati
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Milwaukee
|11
|15
|.423
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|17
|.292
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|San Diego
|18
|12
|.600
|4
|San Francisco
|14
|16
|.467
|8
|Colorado
|13
|15
|.464
|8
|Arizona
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
Saturday’s Games
Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5
Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 13, Houston 2
San Francisco 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Washington 9, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (López 2-1) at Washington (Voth 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
