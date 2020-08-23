Listen Live Sports

...

National League Glance

August 23, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 11 .593 _
Miami 11 11 .500
New York 12 14 .462
Washington 11 14 .440 4
Philadelphia 9 14 .391 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 10 .630 _
St. Louis 9 8 .529 3
Cincinnati 11 15 .423
Milwaukee 11 15 .423
Pittsburgh 7 17 .292

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _
San Diego 18 12 .600 4
San Francisco 14 16 .467 8
Colorado 13 15 .464 8
Arizona 13 16 .448

___

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Miami 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 12, Milwaukee 5

Miami 5, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 13, Houston 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (López 2-1) at Washington (Voth 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-2) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

