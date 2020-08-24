Listen Live Sports

National League Glance

August 24, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 12 .571 _
Miami 12 11 .522
New York 12 14 .462 3
Washington 11 15 .423 4
Philadelphia 10 14 .417 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 10 .643 _
St. Louis 9 8 .529
Milwaukee 12 15 .444
Cincinnati 11 16 .407
Pittsburgh 7 17 .292 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 8 .733 _
San Diego 18 12 .600 4
San Francisco 14 16 .467 8
Colorado 13 15 .464 8
Arizona 13 16 .448

___

Sunday’s Games

Washington 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Chicago White Sox 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Houston 3

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Arrieta 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

