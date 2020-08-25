All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Miami
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Philadelphia
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|New York
|12
|16
|.429
|4
|Washington
|11
|16
|.407
|4½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|18
|.280
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|.710
|_
|San Diego
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Arizona
|13
|18
|.419
|9
___
Monday’s Games
Miami 11, Washington 8
Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Washington 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
