National League Glance

August 25, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 12 .571 _
Miami 14 11 .560 ½
Philadelphia 11 14 .440
New York 12 16 .429 4
Washington 11 16 .407

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 11 .621 _
St. Louis 10 9 .526 3
Milwaukee 13 15 .464
Cincinnati 11 17 .393
Pittsburgh 7 18 .280 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _
San Diego 18 13 .581 4
Colorado 15 15 .500
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7
Arizona 13 18 .419 9

___

Monday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 8

Chicago Cubs 9, Detroit 3

Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 3

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gray 4-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Walker 2-2) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 1-3) at Arizona (Ray 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

