All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Miami
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Milwaukee
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Cincinnati
|11
|17
|.393
|6
|Pittsburgh
|7
|19
|.269
|9
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|9
|.710
|_
|San Diego
|18
|13
|.581
|4
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6½
|San Francisco
|15
|16
|.484
|7
|Arizona
|13
|18
|.419
|9
___
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 8, Washington 3
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
