National League Glance

August 26, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 _
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448
Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 12 .600 _
St. Louis 10 9 .526
Milwaukee 13 15 .464 4
Cincinnati 11 17 .393 6
Pittsburgh 7 19 .269 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 22 9 .710 _
San Diego 18 13 .581 4
Colorado 15 15 .500
San Francisco 15 16 .484 7
Arizona 13 18 .419 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 8, Washington 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 4

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

San Francisco 10, L.A. Dodgers 8, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, ppd.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-2) at San Diego (Richards 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 0-3) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce 0-1) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Sánchez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

