National League Glance

August 27, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 18 12 .600 _
Miami 14 12 .538 2
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 4
New York 13 16 .448
Washington 11 17 .393 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 18 12 .600 _
St. Louis 11 11 .500 3
Milwaukee 13 16 .448
Cincinnati 12 17 .414
Pittsburgh 9 19 .321 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 24 9 .727 _
San Diego 19 14 .576 5
Colorado 16 15 .516 7
San Francisco 15 18 .455 9
Arizona 13 19 .406 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 8, Arizona 7

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

