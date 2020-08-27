All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Miami
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Philadelphia
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|New York
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Washington
|11
|17
|.393
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Milwaukee
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Cincinnati
|12
|17
|.414
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|9
|19
|.321
|8
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|9
|.727
|_
|San Diego
|19
|14
|.576
|5
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|7
|San Francisco
|15
|18
|.455
|9
|Arizona
|13
|19
|.406
|10½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 3, Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4
Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Colorado 8, Arizona 7
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego 10, Seattle 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3, 8 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-3) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Miami (Mejía 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-1) at Boston (Mazza 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Texas (Minor 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 1-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 1-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-4), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, ppd., 2nd game
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
