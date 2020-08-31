Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

National League Glance

August 31, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 14 .576 _
Miami 14 15 .483 3
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 3
New York 15 19 .441
Washington 12 19 .387 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 20 14 .588 _
St. Louis 12 13 .480
Milwaukee 15 18 .455
Cincinnati 15 19 .441 5
Pittsburgh 10 21 .323

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _
San Diego 21 15 .583 5
Colorado 17 17 .500 8
San Francisco 17 19 .472 9
Arizona 14 21 .400 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

San Diego 13, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired