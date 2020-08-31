All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Miami
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|Philadelphia
|14
|15
|.483
|3
|New York
|15
|19
|.441
|4½
|Washington
|12
|19
|.387
|6
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|St. Louis
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Milwaukee
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|Cincinnati
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|Pittsburgh
|10
|21
|.323
|8½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|10
|.722
|_
|San Diego
|21
|15
|.583
|5
|Colorado
|17
|17
|.500
|8
|San Francisco
|17
|19
|.472
|9
|Arizona
|14
|21
|.400
|11½
___
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1
Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7
St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 9, Washington 5
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2
San Diego 13, Colorado 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.