Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals fire employee seen throwing hot coffee at woman

August 22, 2020 8:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

The Washington Nationals have fired a team employee who was seen on video throwing two cups of hot coffee into the face of a woman working at a convenience store in the Dominican Republic, the team said Saturday.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, the employee, identified by ESPN as Jazhiel Morel, is seen filling two cups with coffee and having an animated conversation with the store employee. He then threw the coffee into the woman’s face and ran out of the store.

“The Washington Nationals learned of this horrific incident earlier today and immediately terminated the employee,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our organization.”

Morel’s LinkedIn page lists him as the administrator of the Nationals’ academy in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together