Nationals, streaking Turner set for matchup against Red Sox

Washington Nationals (12-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-22, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Austin Voth (0-3, 6.65 ERA) Boston: Zack Godley (0-3, 7.29 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox 1; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington’s Turner puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 5-11 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .295.

The Nationals are 8-6 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the majors. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .441.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 14 extra base hits and is batting .295.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 18 extra base hits and is batting .350.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Martin Perez: (blister), Nathan Eovaldi: (calf), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

