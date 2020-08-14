Nationals to visit Orioles Friday

Washington Nationals (6-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-7, third in the NL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The Orioles went 25-56 on their home field in 2019. Baltimore batted .246 as a team last season and hit 213 total home runs.

The Nationals went 43-38 away from home in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Baltimore leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Nationals: Sam Freeman: (undisclosed), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee).

