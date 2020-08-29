Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Nats sign longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt

August 29, 2020 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have signed former longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt, adding him for the final month of the season.

The 32-year-old Holt played for the Red Sox for seven years before signing a $3.25-million, one-year deal with Milwaukee as a free agent in February.

Holt was released by the Brewers this week after hitting just .100 with nine strikeouts in 30 at-bats over 16 games.

Holt, a popular player with Boston, was a member of its 2018 World Series championship team.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired