NBA’s latest testing numbers reveal no confirmed positives

August 12, 2020 2:55 pm
 
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA still has not had a confirmed coronavirus case among players inside the season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World.

The league released updated numbers Wednesday showing that none of the 342 players who were tested daily since the league last released results on Aug. 5 has had a confirmed positive.

There has not been a player positive yet since teams began entering the bubble more than a month ago. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.

The league’s play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts Saturday and the postseason begins Monday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

