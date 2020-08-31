Listen Live Sports

NCAA: Tyler Harris can play hoops in 2020-21 for Iowa State

August 31, 2020 5:21 pm
 
AMES, Iowa (AP) — The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to Iowa State guard Tyler Harris, who transferred from Memphis after last season.

Iowa State announced Monday that Harris would be allowed to play this season. He averaged 9.9 points per game and made 138 3-pointers in two seasons with the Tigers.

“We are really excited for Tyler and his family that his waiver was approved,” coach Steve Prohm said. “Tyler will bring experience to our team and we look forward to having him out on the court with us this season.”

Harris has started 15 of 67 career games. He has scored 10 or more points 35 times, posting a career-high 25 in a win against Charleston as a freshman. Harris is a career 33% shooter on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws.

Iowa State also added transfers Jalen Coleman-Lands (DePaul) and Blake Hinson (Mississippi). Coleman-Lands is a graduate transfer who is immediately eligible. The NCAA hasn’t ruled on Hinson’s status for this season.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

